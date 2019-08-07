A three-day campaign to promote digital skills as a gateway forr youth employment has opened in Yaounde.

Holding under the theme “Youth Employability and Entrepreneurship in the Digital Age”, the campaign is organised by the National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies, ANTIC and ‘TheChange Engine”, a non profit organisation harnessing data and technology to fight extreme poverty and improve lives in Africa.

Opening the event today at the Yaounde Conference Centre, the Director of ANTIC, Prof. Ebot Ebot Enaw said the campaign will offer an avenue to transform all the digital ideas into marketable ventures that will create jobs for the youths.

He added that the campaign falls min line with the Head of State’s vision to digitalize the economy and empower youths to fit into the job market with modern technologies.

The head of ‘The Change Engine’, Ms. Arrey Manyi said technology can help put an end to poverty in Africa and this is a greater opportunity for Cameroonian youths to empower themselves with digital skills so as to create income for their communities.

Organisers say the the aim of the three-day campaign is not only to equip the Cameroonian youth with the skills required to thrive in the digital age and the fourth industrial revolution but also to showcase the jobs of the future, sensitize and create awareness to a whole new world of opportunities.

To that effect, the various stakeholders held panel discussions today and talks at demystifying and painting a holistic view of the digital age and a concise understanding of some major technologies.