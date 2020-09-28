Cameroon: Stakeholders prepare for innovations ahead of new school year

All is now set for the 2020-2021 academic year to resume across the country with several innovations set to be put in place when students and pupils return to schools on Monday, October 5.

Among one of the innovations for the new school year is will be farming and environment, to help professionalise studies beginning from secondary schools.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Secondary Education Professor Nalova Lyonga while launching the 2020-2021 academic year in Yaounde last week.

Launching the year, the Minister presented a series of innovations which will take effect from Monday and have been put in place to respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19.

First of all, a maximum of fifty students will be allowed per class while schools that lack space will be obliged to hold classes in shifts; morning and afternoon sessions. Distance learning will equally be introduced in full force –this to cover up for the gap when they will not be in class.

The Minister of Secondary Education used the opportunity to congratulate all stakeholders in the education sector who made the end of last academic year a success, especially with the final year exams. She said this is proof they are ready to face the challenges that will be posed this coming school year but urged them to double efforts to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic has no space in the school milieu.