Cameroon: Stakeholders reinforce skills on civil status registration

Civil status registrars, experts as well as stakeholders sharpening their skills in order to better manage issues related to civil status registration.

They have been learning best practices through various workshops organized by the Civil Status Registration Office, BUNEC, through Its Programme to Improve Civil Status in Cameroon known as PASECA.

The series of workshops kicked off last week in Yaounde with the training of staff off the central and devolved services of BUNEC on civil status registration as a basic human right.

According to the Head of the PASECA programme, the training is aimed at bringing together all the actors involved in the civil status registration process in order to arm them with the necessary knowledge and material resources necessary to carry out sensitization campaigns on civil status registration as well as conduct civil status registration with ease.

Thus, for two days, lawyers from the Cameroon Bar Association, diplomats, university dons and human rights experts shared best practices on how civil status registration officers can best engage stakeholders especially in rural communities.

The training then moved this week to the Far North Region, precisely in Kousseri where the Director General of BUNEC, Alexandre Marie Yomo presided over activities. Training kicked off on Tuesday, December 15 with four modules focusing on community engagement and civil status registration.

The training continues today in Mokolo, Mayo Tsanaga division and will off on Monday, December 21 in Maroua with the target being the training of over 100 civil status registration experts in the region.

A similar training has equally been held in the localities of Nkol-Afamba, Obala, Mbangassina and Yoko.