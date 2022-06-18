Sport › Football

” Cameroon Stands No Chance of Winning World Cup 2022”

Published on 18.06.2022 at 05h46 by Nana Kamsukom

According to the analysis and prediction website, The Analyst, Cameroon has no chance of winning the 2022 World Cup, which will be played in Qatar.

 

The website used an artificial intelligence to evaluate the chances of victory for each of the 32 qualified nations. According to this platform, Cameroon is the only one of the five African representatives to have no chance of reaching the final and winning it on December 18 in Qatar. Even though the president of the football federation Fecafoot, Samuel Eto’o, is very ambitious, often repeat that his country goes to Qatar to play seven games.

Senegal appears to be  the country that can truly carry the continent’s dream. The reigning African champions have a 0.19% chance of victory. They are far ahead of Ghana, 26th out of 32 countries with a 0.02% chance of victory, just ahead of Tunisia and Morocco (0.01%). It should be noted that according to these results, France has the best chance of lifting the trophy and achieving the double after the 2018 edition.

With a 17.93% chance of winning the trophy, or less than one chance in five, Didier Deschamps’ men are just ahead of Brazil (15.73%). Spain (11.53%), England (8.03%), Belgium (7.90%), the Netherlands (7.70%) and Germany (7.20%) follow. Argentina (6.45%) and Portugal (5.11%) are the other two countries with more than a 3% chance of victory.

What is the value of these predictions when you know that France, world champion in 1998, super favourite in 2002, exited the competition in the first round. The same goes for Germany, winner of the 2014 title and the bookmakers’ favourite nation for the 2018 Russian World Cup, which was eliminated without glory in the first round. Football is therefore far from being an exact science. The beauty of the game is that it is full of uncertainties.

