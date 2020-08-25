Cameroonian rapper Stanley Enow has been appointed as the latest National Ambassador for UNICEF.

He was unveiled in his new role last week, becoming the latest Cameroonian celebrity to join the crusade for the rights of children.

“Stanley Enow is not only one of the most popular Cameroonian artistes among young people, he is also a fine example of celebrities who understand their social responsibility and mobilized their energy and talent to make the world a better place for children, ”UNICEF’s Representative Jacques Boyer said.

The « King Kong » rapper immediately swung into action last Wednesday as he visited the Bonassama District Hospital in Bonaberi, Douala to sensitise parents on the importance of vaccinating their children.

“It is a great honour for me to join my voice with other UNICEF Ambassadors in Cameroon to make the voices of children, especially the most vulnerable, heard. For me, it is important that we get involved and that everyone contributes to the achievement of a better world for children.,”Stanley Enow said.

“This better world is attained through immunization that protects children from preventable diseases and gives them a better start in life,” he added.