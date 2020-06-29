Cameroon: Stanley Enow donates anti covid-19 kits to students in Limbe

Cameroonian rap artiste visited seven schools in Limbe at the end of last week to donate protective kits to help students fight against the COVID-19.

Alongside members of his team, Stanley Enow visited government and well as some private colleges in Limbe where he donated face masks, hand sanitisers and other items to help the students stay safe from the COVID-19.

To the students preparing for their end-of-year exams, he told them to beat fear against the pandemic as well as respect the preventive measures put in place by the government. He told them to remain focused in their studies as the exams approach.

“You are not alone, we are together. The first virus to kill is fear by changing your minds. I wish you all good luck in your exams and hope you all made our continent proud one day,” Stanley Enow told the students.