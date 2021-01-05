Cameroon: StarTimes kicks off 2021 with football

The year 2021 is beginning on a high note on StarTimes as the leading digital TV broadcaster will air events, mostly football matches from all around Europe, Spain, Germany, Italy and England.

English football fans will be delighted to start the year with two rounds of The Emirates FA Cup. Third and fourth rounds will be played from the 8th and 22nd January respectively.

As EPL clubs enter the competition, there will be tough clashes between Aston Villa and Liverpool, Wolves and Crystal Palace, while cup holders Arsenal, Manchester United or Leicester were more favored by the draw.

When stepping onto the continent is the German Bundesliga, back from a short winter break. With five match days from the 10th of January until the end of the month, expect lot of goals and actions in the German league.

Bayern is leading the league, closely followed by Leipzig, Leverkusen and Dortmund. Will the Champion’s League titleholder remain on top? All can happen in January.

Going south, Italia is bringing the 2020 Suppercoppa Italiana on 20th January with the winners of the 2019/20 Serie A, Juventus facing the winners of the 2019–20 Coppa Italia, Napoli. Both clubs are fighting for a spot in the Champion’s League and need a win to assert themselves.

Before that, Coppa Italia round of 16 will take place from the 12th to the 21st of January. Serie A leader A.C. Milan, Inter Milan, Roma and other top Italian clubs will compete to get qualified for the quarter-finals played around January 27.

West of Italy is Spain that is offering La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España. It will be the second straight edition of the Spanish Supercup to be played under the new format with four teams: 2019/20 La Liga champions Real Madrid, 2019/20 La Liga runners-up Barcelona, 2019/20 Copa del Rey finalists Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

On the 13th January, Real Sociedad will face FC Barcelona while the following day, it will be Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao’s turn. The semi-finals winners will clash on 17th January in Seville.

Copa del Rey will enter its round of 32 on 16th January, followed by the round of 16 on 27th. Then early February it will be time for quarter-finals. From 32 teams to four teams in less than a month, football fans can expect great battles in Spain.

January will be intense for Spanish clubs that in the meantime still have five La Liga match days to play until the end of the month. Given they haven’t had a rest during Christmas, January will be a real test for La Liga players.

This will be the opportunity to make the break for Messi and proves he is still La Liga’s number one.

All these matches will be broadcast live and in HD on StarTimes Sports channels.