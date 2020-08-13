Officials of the seven state universities have been praised for the effective implementation of measures to prevent the COVID-19 on campuses since the resumption of classes.

They got the nod of approval from the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo on Tuesday, August 11 during a meeting held by video conference to evaluate the academic year so far.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 disrupted and even threatened to cancel the academic year that went into a hiatus for over two months.

However, the second semestre resumed in June to new and strict measures on campuses to ensure students, lecturers and the entire university community remains safe from the pandemic.

The Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education visited most of these universities and institutions of higher learning to ensure the barrier measures are fully respected.

With the second semestre rounding off in most of these universities, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo took stock of the road covered so far as the Rectors and Vice Chancellors rolled out their various activities during the meeting.

One after the other, the Rectors and Vice Chancellors took the floor to present the activities of their institutions during the second semester as well as measures put in place to fight the pandemic. They all noted that no student died of the pandemic during the second semester. However, the university community lost two lecturers, notably the Registrar of the University of Bamenda, Professor Tani Victor Banlilon.

The heads of the universities also added that lectures held on campus as well as by videoconference to greater success as the university community swiftly adjusted to the new calendar.