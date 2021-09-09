Cameroon: State universities prepare for new academic year

Rectors and Vice Chancellors of the state universities have begun brainstorming on the start of the 2021/2022 academic year at the various campuses.

They met last Tuesday, September 9 at the cabinet of the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education for the first session of the technical committee in charge of making proposals for the third phase of the special recruitment of PhD holders for various teaching positions at the eight state universities.

For this phase, 573 places are available for the eight state universities as proposals for the distribution of the positions by university were made with the participation of the Rectors and Vice Chancellors.

The Rectors and Vice Chancellors equally presented an update on the number of doctoral and PhD thesis defended by university, academic year, establishment and specialty in the last three academic years.

As concerns the new academic year that is about to start in the universities, the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo and Rectors and Vice Chancellors examined issues related to infrastructure in view of the increase of the student population, given that 169, 766 new students are expected this academic year.

The heads of the universities stressed they are ready to optimize face-to-face and distance education pairing this academic year thanks to the commissioning in each state university, on the campus of the Inter-States Congo-Cameroon University in Sangmelima and at the Central unit of MINESUP, of ten university digital development centres.

Closing the meeting, the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education praised the eight Rectors and Vice Chancellors for their pro-activity and managerial ingenuity and urged them to preserve the path of efficiency in action and anticipation.