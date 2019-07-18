Cameroon: Stecy SA mass transport services to assure minimum circulation

The mass transport bus company dubbed Stecy SA will for some time assure a minimum transport service and circulate on only five of its lines, sources from the company have confirmed.

The five lines include; Ebang-Messa, Soa- Ngoa Ekelle, Nkoabang- Messa, Camtel- Leboudi and Acropole- Odza Borne 12.

This information is contained in a communique pasted on one of the walls of the company’s premises, signed by Celestin Herman Tsambou, General Manager of the enterprise.

This decision follows a suspension of a strike action called by the personnel of the company on Monday July 15, 2019. Reports hold that after concertation amongst the delegates of the personnel, it was decided that Stecy SA will assure minimum services until the situation is looked in to.

The workers complain of unpaid salaries, harsh working conditions, and poor equipment amongst others.

Stecy SA was launched in February 2017 thanks to a public-private partnership between Portuguese group Eximtrans Sarl/Irmaos Mota and the Yaounde city council.