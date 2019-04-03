Cameroon: Stephane Bahoken nominated for Marc Vivien Foe award

Cameroonian striker Stephane Bahoken is amongst eleven players nominated for the Marc Vivien Foe award that crowns the best African player in the French Ligue 1.

The list of nominees was revealed on Tuesday with Angers striker Steephane Bahoken the only Cameroonian up against some heavyweights notably Ivorian pair Nicolas Pepe(23 years, Lille) and Max Gradel (31, Toulouse).

Other nominated players include Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore (23 years, Lyon), Senegal’s Ismael Sarr(21 years, Rennes), South Africa’s Lebo Mothiba (23 years, Strasbourg), Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri (28 years, Saint Etienne), Guinea’s Francois Kamano (22 years, Bordeaux), Gabon’s Deniss Bouanga (24 years, Nimes), Algeria’s Youcef Atal (22 years, Nice) and Morocco’s Yunis Abdelhamid( 31 years, Reims).

They will be gunning to succeed last year’s winner Karl Toko Ekambi who has since moved to Spain where he plays for Villareal.

The Marc Vivien Foe award was created by Radio France International in 2009 in memory of the former Indomitable Lions who spent a greater part of his career in France before dying at the Stade Gerland in France in 2003 during the semi final of the Confederation Cup.