Cameroon: Stephane Mbia leaves Toulouse

Cameroonian midfielder Stephane Mbia has left French Ligue 1 side Toulouse by mutual conscent just six months after joining the club.

The former Indomitable Lions captain made the information public through his twitter account on Wednesday as he wished the club good luck in the second half of the season.

It has not been an easy ride for Mbia who played just five games since joining the French side with his frustration of a lack of game time leading to a strained relationship with Toulouse coach Alain Cassanova.

Mbia is said to have taken the decision to leave the club after he was snubbed from the matchday squad in last weekend’s defeat against Straasbourg.

He had since been axed from training with the group as he trained apart until the decision yesterday to leave the club by mutual conscent.