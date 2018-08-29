Cameroon striker Choupo Moting on PSG’s radar

Cameroon forward Eric Maxime Choupo Moting could seal a shock move to French Champions Paris Saint Germain, according to several British media.

The Sun reports that the 29-year has been lined up by the French club in a shock £15m move to replace Valencia-bound Goncalo Guedes.

Stoke City are willing to let the Cameroonian off their books after signing him just last summer on a free but the striker who scored five goals in 30 appearances could not prevent the club from relegation.

If tne deal goes through, the Cameroonian will rub shoulders with the prestigious trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani and will immediately jump ship from the Championship to the Champions League.