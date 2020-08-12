Politics › Institutional

Happening now

Cameroon: Striking Yaounde VI Council workers resume duty

Published on 12.08.2020 at 16h01 by JournalduCameroun

Workers of the Yaounde VI Council have returned to work after they began receiving their salary arrears on Tuesday, August 11.

The workers had gone on a brief strike on Monday, August 10 claiming six months of salary arrears owed them by the council.

The Mayor of the Yaounde VI Council Yoki Onana and his executive were on hand to calm the workers down. He said he fully understands their plight but attributed the situation to the absence of a municipal treasurer after the former went on retirement at the end of 2019.

““It’s difficult for the staff. And not just for the staff, including the municipal executive. We haven’t had any financial indemnity, we are going through a difficult situation but I reassure them all will be in order, «Mayor Yoki Onana said on Monday.

The assurances were enough to calm the workers down who immediately resumed work the next day while a team from the Ministry of Finance was immediately dispatched to the Council on Tuesday to begin paying the workers.

“We suspended our strike after we were given assurances that the situation will be immediately resolved and I can assure you that everything has returned to order as promised by the Mayor Even the contract situation of some temporary workers is being looked into,” Achille Essomba, spokesperson of the Yaounde VI Council workers said.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top