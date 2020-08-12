Cameroon: Striking Yaounde VI Council workers resume duty

Workers of the Yaounde VI Council have returned to work after they began receiving their salary arrears on Tuesday, August 11.

The workers had gone on a brief strike on Monday, August 10 claiming six months of salary arrears owed them by the council.

The Mayor of the Yaounde VI Council Yoki Onana and his executive were on hand to calm the workers down. He said he fully understands their plight but attributed the situation to the absence of a municipal treasurer after the former went on retirement at the end of 2019.

““It’s difficult for the staff. And not just for the staff, including the municipal executive. We haven’t had any financial indemnity, we are going through a difficult situation but I reassure them all will be in order, «Mayor Yoki Onana said on Monday.

The assurances were enough to calm the workers down who immediately resumed work the next day while a team from the Ministry of Finance was immediately dispatched to the Council on Tuesday to begin paying the workers.

“We suspended our strike after we were given assurances that the situation will be immediately resolved and I can assure you that everything has returned to order as promised by the Mayor Even the contract situation of some temporary workers is being looked into,” Achille Essomba, spokesperson of the Yaounde VI Council workers said.