Cameroon: Student among five persons arrested for drug consumption in Yaounde

Published on 27.09.2021 at 13h55 by JournalduCameroun

Gendarmes in Douala surprise hard drug consumers in hideout (c) copyright

At least five persons suspected of consuming hard drugs in some neighbourhoods in Yaounde have been arrested by forces of law and order.

They were arrested last weekend by elements of the Nlongkak Gendarmerie unit in possession of several packets of cannabis.

The operation first started when the gendarmes arrested a student who was in possession of several packets of cannabis on September 20 at the Mballa II neighbourhood.

A further operation led to the arrest of five persons including a suspected dealer who had been on the run after being accused of several cases of theft and resale of items.

The seized items consist of 2 kilograms of cannabis, 500 grams of cocaine and chicha equipment.

Investigation is ongoing for this purpose in the Gendarmerie unit to track down more suspects within the neighbourhood.

