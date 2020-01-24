Cameroon: Student dies after sport exercise in Yaounde

A form five student at the Government Bilingual High School Nkoleton in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon is said to have died this Friday after a sport lesson on the field, sources have said.

According to reports, 16-year old Cabrel Lekeufack from the French subsection had a malaise after a sport exercise in school.

He was reportedly rushed to a nearby health Centre where he finally succumbed to the malaise.

In shock, his mates are said to have invaded the health Centre before they were brought to order by Gendarme officers deployed to the scene.

Unofficial sources say due to this incident, at least nineteen student fell down in a swoon.

This comes to add to a series of sad secondary school incidents which began barely two weeks ago at the Government High School Nkolbisson in Yaounde where a form three student stabbed the Mathematics teacher to death.