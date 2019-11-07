Cameroon: Body of student discovered in Mfoundi waters in Yaounde

The body of a final year medical student identified as Cedric Momo has been discovered in the Mfoundi River in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon, reports have confirmed.

According to reports, the dead body of Cedric Momo, was discovered yesterday Wednesday November 06, 2019 under doubtful circumstances.

Some reports have it that he was assaulted, killed and body dumped into the waters of the Mfoundi in Yaounde. Others say Cedric Momo dived into the waters in a desperate move to run away from his aggressors who were pursuing him.

Further reports say family members had announced his disappearance some three days ago. Unfortunately for them after days of search, Cedric’s lifeless body was discovered in the Mfoundi waters.

Investigations have been opened to determine the exact circumstances that led to his death.