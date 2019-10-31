Cameroon: UBa student hit by stray bullet in gun battle in restive NW region

A student of the University of Bamenda is reported to have been hit by a stray bullet in a “serious” gun battle opposing the military to Ambazonia fighters in Bambili, Mezam Division of the North West region of Cameroon Wednesday October 30, 2019.

According to sources, the student received the stray bullet on his buttocks while attempting to climb the University gate to get in to the campus for safety.

Reports say when the situation become normal, he was taken to the Bamenda Regional Hospital for proper medical attention.

In the morning of Wednesday October 30, 2019, Ambazonia fighters and the regular army reportedly involved themselves in a “serious” gun battle in Bambili, arround the University of Bamenda that perturbed lectures at the University of Bamenda.

Reports have said that though students managed to take refuge in classrooms, one was allegedly shot on the buttocks.

This is one amongst the many gun battles that have for some time now opposed the regular army to Ambazonia fighters in that restive part of the country.