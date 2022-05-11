Cameroon: Student Stabbed To Death In Government Bilingual High School Bafoussam

The Bilingual High School in Bafoussam, Western Region, was the scene of a horror story on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 where a student got murdered by his comrade.

The information is reported by Cameroon Tribune. According to the media, “young Ghoda François Xavier was returning from school at about 10am when he was brutally snatched from life by the dagger of one of his assailants.”

The victim, Ghoda François Xavier, aged 18, who, it is learnt, was due to take the GCE Advanced Level in the coming weeks, had an argument with his classmate. The executioner, for reasons unknown at the moment, stabbed him several times in the body before fleeing. This is how the young student died a few moments after being taken to the hospital.

For the moment, the real motives of the attackers who took his life remain a mystery. This is the second stabbing attack in the school environment, recorded within a week. A few days ago, a student at the Ebolowa Technical High School stabbed his classmate during an altercation.