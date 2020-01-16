Cameroon: Student stabs boyfriend to death in Mbalmayo

An 18-year old form four student of Government Bilingual High School Mbalmayo in the Centre region has reportedly stabbed her male classmate and lover to death after the later allegedly put an end to their relationship.

The incident reportedly happened Monday January 13, 2020 in Mbalmayo, a town in Cameroon’s Centre region.

According to sources, 22-year old Andre, the late young man told Patricia, the alleged killer a day before his demise that their love relationship was over because he now loved some other person.

Patricia is said to have paid a visit to Andre the next day, asked him to see her off at the end of the visit and while they were strolling together, she allegedly brought out a knife and stabbed him to death.

Sources say after the act, she attempted dive into the Nyong River but was stopped by neighbours.

Andre’ corpse is said to be lying in the mortuary, and Patricia under police custody for the law to take its course.