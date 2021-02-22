Cameroon: Students commit to fight corruption at University of Buea

Members of the executive bureau of the Integrity club of the University of Buea have pledged to fight against corruption as well as promote best practices within the student community.

They took the commitment last week as they were being installed into their functions by the President of the National Anti Corruption Commission, CONAC, Reverend Dieudonné Massi Gams.

Installing them into their functions, the CONAC boss congratulated them on their brilliant election and providing them the necessary tips and guidelines to identify, fight and eliminate corruption within the student milieu.

He stressed to the executive of the Integrity Club that the onus is now on them to make the campus corruption-free by getting closer to students and teaching them the vales which an institution like the University of Buea incarnates. He urged the students to shun bad practices like examination malpractices by engaging in hard work which he said is the only way to success.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea, Professor Horace Manga Ngomo expressed gratitude to the CONAC boss for his maiden visit to the institution which is a sign that CONAC is determined to fight corruption at all levels.

The Vice Chancellor stressed that the University of Buea has a zero tolerance for corrupt practices and has a Code of Conduct which guides the students and enable them portray and demonstrate the core values of integrity during their stay at the institution and beyond.

To the newly installed executive, he challenged them to work closely with the administration to weed off any corrupt practices on campus and urged them never to hesitate bring to the attention of authorities, corrupt practices that they might have noticed.

The newly installed executive members were handed vital documents which will guide them in their functions and they go about promoting the values of integrity on campus.

The stop at the University of Buea by CONAC fall in line with the body’s drive to fight corruption in the school milieu as members have been visiting schools in several towns to set up integrity clubs.