Cameroon: Student’s dead body pulled out from well in Edea

The body of a twenty-three-year old student was pulled out of a well in an advanced state of decomposition earlier this week in Edea, a town situated in the Sanaga Maritime Division, Littoral region of Cameroon.

Security officials in Edea, a city located along the Sanaga River have launched an investigation into the alleged killing of a twenty-three-year old student identified as Julien Bikok.

The body of the victim declared missing few days ago was retrieved from a well in front of his residence by army rescue unit in an advanced state of decomposition.

Family sources say the pungent odour from the well prompted them to call the army rescue unit.

After Julien’s corpse was pulled out from the well, it was immediately buried in one corner of the family compound.

The parents of the victim suspect he must have been killed before being dumped into the well.

This is just one among the few incidents which happened lately where in students were found dead under unclear circumstances.

The most recent one being the case of the final year Ph.D student from the University of Dschang in the West region of Cameroon, found dead in his room.