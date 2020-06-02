Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon: Students express fear as they resume classes amid COVID-19

Published on 02.06.2020 at 12h03 by journalduCameroun

Distancing measures enforced at College Vogt, Yaounde (c) copyright

Students in some secondary schools in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala, Littoral region have expressed fears over resuming classes amid a deadly pandemic which continue to make victims in the country.

After close to three months away from classrooms as part of Government’s measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, students of examination classes were asked to return to school to prepare and sit for official exams amid the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters of Douala-based media Monday June 1, some of these students indicated that though they were anxious to meet their classmates and teachers, they remain preoccupied by the current health situation of the country that worsens as days go by.

Few of them disclosed that even with the face mask, hand washing, temperature checks and social distancing, they are still afraid of contracting the virus.

Others complained of respiratory problems if compelled to stay with the face mask for the whole day.

Many in Cameroon have remained sceptical about this special back to school amid a killer pandemic that spares no one.

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top