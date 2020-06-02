Cameroon: Students express fear as they resume classes amid COVID-19

Students in some secondary schools in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala, Littoral region have expressed fears over resuming classes amid a deadly pandemic which continue to make victims in the country.

After close to three months away from classrooms as part of Government’s measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, students of examination classes were asked to return to school to prepare and sit for official exams amid the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters of Douala-based media Monday June 1, some of these students indicated that though they were anxious to meet their classmates and teachers, they remain preoccupied by the current health situation of the country that worsens as days go by.

Few of them disclosed that even with the face mask, hand washing, temperature checks and social distancing, they are still afraid of contracting the virus.

Others complained of respiratory problems if compelled to stay with the face mask for the whole day.

Many in Cameroon have remained sceptical about this special back to school amid a killer pandemic that spares no one.