Cameroon: Students, pupils receive didactic materials ahead of school resumption in Anglophone region

Published on 01.10.2020 at 00h17 by JournalduCameroun

Students and pupils in the Bafut-Tubah constituency, North West Region, are ready to return to school on Monday, October 5 after receiving didactic materials.

The received the items from the Member of Parliament of the constituency, Honourable Agho Oliver on Sunday, September 27 during a ceremony held at the Divisional Officer’s esplanade.

Over 200 children each received books, bags, pens, rulers as well as face masks to enable them effectively start school on Monday, October 5.

Handing over the equipment, Hon. Agho Oliver said their community can only develop through education, thus the need for parents to send their children to school on Monday.

He stressed that the time had come for the community to reconcile and unite for the future of their children.

The social unrest these past years in the North West region has greatly affected the community with some students and pupils staying home for over three years. The Divisional Officer of Tubah, Garga Alim called on the population to seize this opportunity presented by their MP and return to classrooms with pride.

On behalf of the community, he thanked the army for the gesture and hoped by Monday, October 5, all parents in community will send their children to school.

