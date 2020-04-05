Students and pupils of the various examination classes will begin receiving lectures through the various platforms today to keep them up to date as the various end-of-year exams approach.

The students begin learning today thanks to efforts from the various ministries in charge of education to ensure the material is available in electronic form.

Thus, effective learning begins today over the State broadcaster, CRTV, according to the various programs and classes that have been drawn up. Other local private as well as community radio stations have been solicited for the operation. Buea-based HI-TV already started the operation last week by bringing on board teachers to provide lectures for Form Five and Upper Sixth Students who will be writing the end-of-year examinations.

Ahead of the start of these lectures, the Minsiter of Basic Education, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa has called on all regional and local authorities in the basic education sector to harmonise lessons per level and per class and submit to the Inspectorate of national education for eventual sharing across the national territory.

He has equally called on them to print out and photocopy lessons and exercises to distribute to communities especially for examination classes.

On her part, the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga had already mobilized the secondary education family to seek ways of uploading lectures on digital platforms so as to keep students on their toes.

Parents Laud Initiative

The operation has come as a welcome relief for several parents who had been wondering what will become for their children at home.

“This is a very laudable initiative from the government and I prepared my children mentally at the weekend let them know the lectures they will be receiving are the same they would have been receiving in class,” Nadine Achu, mother of five at the Obili neighbourhood in Yaounde.

On her part, Maxine Tiocheck, an Upper Sixth student of the Melody Evening School said she will be recording the lectures to go over them so as to better grasp what she would have been taught.