Cameroon: Success rate at Probatoire general drops by 12,6%

The 2020 Probatoire general examination has witnessed a 31,22% percentage passed, far from the 43,82% recorded the previous year.

Results of the 2019/2020 session of the Probatoire general exam written during the Coronavirus era have been published and out of the 202, 295 candidates who sat nationwide, only 62,300 managed to have their passport to Terminal, giving a percentage passed of 31,22%.

Compared to results recorded last year (43,82%), the success rate has dropped by 12,6%.

With a relatively low number of candidates, the restive South West and North West regions top the percentage passed chart with 55,24% and 46,89% respectively followed by the Centre, with 36,22%.

Just like at the Baccalaureat general, the Far North region closes the chart with a success rate of 19,94%.

Many are of the opinion that the drop in the success rate is due to the Coronavirus pandemic which kept the students away from classrooms for over two months.