Cameroon successfully conducts first kidney transplant operation

Cameroon has successfully conducted its first ever kidney transplant operation.

The operation was performed Wednesday November 10 at the Yaounde General Hospital on a 34-year-old patient by a team of experienced surgeons from Cameroon and abroad.

The patient in need of the kidney transplant, identified as Bertrand Balogog received one from his brother, Yves Balogog. Vincent de Paul Ndjientcheu, Director General of the hospital revealed later in the evening that the operation was successfully conducted since the kidneys were compatible.

The health official added that this marked a milestone in the health sector of Cameroon where patients suffering from kidney failure have for on several occasions protested in front of hospitals, disrupting traffic against lack of dialysis kits for their treatment.

Previously, it was the Yaounde General Hospital where the kidney transplant has been conducted, barely a month after the said hospital was equipped with ten new dialysis machines.

Before then, patients in the Bamenda General Hospital, Yaounde University Teaching Hospital, Maroua and Ebolowa Haemodialysis Centres called out for help.