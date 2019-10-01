Cameroon: Sultan Mbombo Njoya requests for revision of constitution

CPDM Senator, Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, ruler of the Bamouns has amongst other things requested for the revision of the country’s constitution as a way out to many problems Cameroon is facing.

Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya was speaking yesterday at the opening ceremony of the Major National Dialogue without exclusion underway at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

Indicating that the Anglophone problem is not the most difficult one to resolve, Sultan Njoya disclosed that the main problem Cameroon has to tackle presently is that of political alternation.

“I further think and repeat that the problem in Cameroon is that alternation and the only medicine that could heal evil is: the revision of the constitution, a presidential term limit of 2x5years non-renewable, two round presidential elections” amongst other things.

According to the ruler of the Bamouns, if his proposition is taken into account and examined, there is a possibility for the Head of State to grant clemency to all those detained in the course of the Anglophone crisis and why not, those arrested during post- electoral protests.

This reaction from Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya has been widely contested, with many saying it has nothing to do with issues on the agenda of the Major National Dialogue.