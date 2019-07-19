The Sultan of the Bamoun Kingdom, Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya has confirmed his participation at Saturday’s rally to show support to the Head of State Paul Biya.

Contrary to information circulating on social media that the Sultan had thrown in the towel following public criticism, Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya confirmed his presence through a communiqué on Friday morning.

“Following fake information propagated for selfish reasons through the social media, His Majesty Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, Head of the Permanent delegation of the CPDM Central Committee for the West region confirms his effective presence at the grand rally in Bafoussam on July 20, 2019,” the Sultan said in a communiqué.

He thus called on all the elites and population of the West region to massively take part at the rally and equally confirmed the presence of Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji and the Scretary General of the CPDM Jean Nkuete.