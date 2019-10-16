Cameroon: Sultan Njoya offers financial aid to victims of Sangmelima violence

Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, Paramount Chief of the Bamouns has donated the sum of one million CFA frs to victims of the recent uprising in Sangmelima, Dja and Elobo Division of Cameroon’s South region.

In a release issued by the Communication cell of the Bamoun Chieftaincy, it is disclosed Sultan Njoya yesterday dispatched a delegation led by the Chief of the Bamoun Community in Yaounde, retired Col Issah Nji Ponchinto to Sangmelima.

According to the release, the delegation went along with one million CFA frs, contribution from Sultan Njoya, meant for victims of the violence, while waiting for the compensation announced by authorities.

Sultan Njoya through his emissaries reportedly reiterated calls for social cohesion and peace, inviting his sons and daughters and the population of Sangmelima without exclusion to work toward the preservation of living together that has always existed in that part of the country.

Last week, several material damage were recorded especially by Bamouns in Sangmelima as a group of youths stormed shops and business places, destroying them down in retaliation to the death of a bike rider, indigene of Sangmelima.