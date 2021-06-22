Cameroon: Sultan of Ngame, notable killed in land dispute opposing Shuwa Arabs and Kotokos

Published on 22.06.2021 at 15h37 by journal du Cameroun

The Sultan of Ngame, a village in Makari subdivision, Logone and Chari Division of the Far North region of Cameroon and one of his Kinsmen are reported to have been killed in a land dispute opposing the Shuwa Arabs and the Kotokos, two ethnic groups in the Sultanate.

According to local authorities, a clash broke off following what has been termed as a partial settlement of the said land dispute by the Sultan of Ngame.

In the course of this clash, the Sultan was killed after alongside one of his notable.

Four others reportedly sustained injuries and are currently responding to treatment.

Some 12 houses were equally set ablaze by angry population with substantial material damage recorded.

This situation created an atmosphere of uneasy calm that prompted the intervention of the Senior Divisional Officer for the Logone and Chari, Jean Lazarre Ndongo Ndongo.

He was accompanied by forces of law and order who helped to calm down the tension.

Jean Lazare Ndongo is said to have deployed more troops to the locality to ensure lasting peace between the Kotokos and the Shuwa Arabs.

The two rival groups constitute the main communities in the locality of Ngame.