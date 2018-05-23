Cameroon summon US Ambassador for legacy comments

Sources at Cameroon’s Ministry of External Relations indicate the Ambassador was summoned on Tuesday to explain comments he made to the press after meeting with the Head of State on May 18 at the Unity Palace.

Ambassador Peter Henry Balerin and Cameroon’s Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella met behind closed doors to get the US diplomat explain his comments.

The US Ambassador’s has come under heavy criticisms after calling on Paul Biya to reflect on his “legacy” and how he will want to be remembered by future generations in the history books.

Comments which were described by the West African nation’s Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary as an attempt to “infantilise” the Cameroonian nation.

“We do not accept the infantilisation of the Cameroonian nation. It is with full knowledge of the facts that they (Cameroonians) put their ballot in the ballot box,” Issa Tchiroma Bakary said.

The US Ambassador also accused the Cameroon government of carrying out targeted killings and summary executions in the two English-speaking regions of the country where the UN says atleast 160.000 have fled their homes due to the violence.

The English-speaking regions of Cameroon have have witnessed violent clashes between security forces and armed men fighting for a breakaway State which they call Ambazonia.

The fightings which escalated in October last year has gradually slipped into 2018, a crucial year for the country Cameroon is set to conduct three crucial elections-Presidential, Legislative and Municipal.

At least five oppposition candidates already declaring their intentions to run for the Presidential election.

Paul Biya, 85, who has been in power since 1982 has not yet declared if he will seek re-election though there have been multiple calls from supporters of his party- The Cameroon’s Peoples Democratic Movement, CPDM- for him to stand.