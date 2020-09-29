Cameroon: Supreme Court orders re-run of Maroua 1 mayoral election

The Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court has ordered a re-run of the election of the mayor of the Maroua 1 Council in the Far North region of Cameroon.

The decision was handed down Tuesday September 29 by judges of the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court during the hearings of post-electoral litigations of the February 9 Municipal election and the election of mayors.

It came in after the hearing of a petition filed in by Youssouf Issa Balarabe, unfortunate CPDM candidate of the February 2020 Municipal elections over irregularities observed in the election of his main challenger and current Mayor, Hamadou Hamidou.

Besides this ruling, the Supreme Court rejected petitions tabled to cancel the election of Municipal executives in Mbangassina and Mbotmakak in the Centre region as well as those submitted to cancel the election of Municipal executives in Douala 1 and that of the Douala city mayor.

Since the beginning of the appeal hearings on September 24, the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court has examined ninety-six petitions out of the one hundred and three that were submitted by political parties.