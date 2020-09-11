Cameroon surpasses 20,000 Coronavirus cases

Cameroon now counts twenty thousand and nine (20,009) persons confirmed to have contracted the deadly Coronavirus pandemic since the first case was declared on March 6, among whom over eighteen thousand have recovered.

According to a tweet posted by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda Thursday September 10, the country recorded four hundred and five (405) new weekly infections, making a total of twenty thousand and nine (20,009) cases.

Out of this overall cases, eighteen thousand, eight hundred and thirty-seven (18,837) have been declared healed, giving a recovery rate of 94.12%, with a slight increase from what the country recorded last week.

With these figures, Cameroon stands out as one of the hard hit African nations with the highest rate of recovery.

As far as Coronavirus deaths are concerned, the country has recorded one new for the whole of last week, with a total of four hundred and fifteen (415) deaths and a 2.08% fatality rate.

Though the epidemiological situation of the country seem to have improved, Public Health officials are of the opinion that a relaxation in observing barrier measures could reverse the trend.