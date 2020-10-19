Cameroon: Survey to determine COVID-19 seroprevalence launched

A team of experts is expected in the field in the days ahead for a survey aimed at analyzing the seroprevalence of COVID-19 across the ten regions of the country.

Eight months after the first COVID-19 case in Cameroon was detected, government wants to know how the population dealt with the pandemic as well as the various means of exposure to it.

It is in this light that the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda on Thursday October 15, presided over the launching of the survey on the seroprevalence of COVID-19 in the ten regions of Cameroon.

The operation is a fruit of the partnership between the Cameroon Government and its partners, ICAP and CDC. With the support of other partners, the survey will run from October to December 2020, in the ten regions of the country.

Launching the operation, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda said the aim is to estimate the prevalence of anti-Sars-coV-2 antibodies in children over 5 years old as well as in adults. In the same vein, it will also be a question of determining the risk factors of infusion by comparing the exposures and by assessing the knowledge and attitudes related to Covid-19.

The survey will take place in public places (bus station, market, large gathering places, etc.) and will consist of a sample of 05 ml of blood with the prior agreement of the targeted persons, before filling in a duly completed questionnaire. The Minister of Public Health urged the population to collaborate and strongly adhere to the operation which he said will help shape the fight against the pandemic, going forward.

For the Ministry of Public Health, with the resumption of social interactions and the return of children to school, it is important to better understand the spread and evolution of the virus in order to better focus response strategies.

Ranked among the 09 African countries most affected by the COVID-19, Cameroon has 21,203 positive cases, including 423 deaths, 20,117 people cured and 663 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 95% while the lethality rate is 2% (statistics from 07 October 2020).