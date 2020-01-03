Cameroon: Suspected Amba fighters abduct, kill popular business man in NW region

A renowned business man in the name of Godlove Abanda Ndi alias Ndi Baba was reportedly murdered by suspected Ambazonia fighters and body dumped in Bonchop, Watt in Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon, family sources have said.

Godlove Abanda was reportedly abducted on the eve of New Year in Njap village by suspected Ambazonia fighters who took him to an undisclosed area where they finally took away his life.

His body was later discovered by his family in Wat, Nkambe Central Council Area Thursday January 2, 2020.

According to sources, the man who reportedly was the president of the Nkambe Drivers Union was accused by separatist fighters of collaborating with the military.

It is said that he was the lead guide to the military in an attack in a nearby village.

Unofficial sources equally say Amba fighters accused him of working with Elites from the area to build vigilante groups.