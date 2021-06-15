Cameroon: Suspected Amba fighters attack police station in Muea, set cars ablaze in filing station

At least two elements of the Muea 3rd Police District in Buea, chief town of the restive South West region are said to be under critical condition following an attack by suspected separatist fighters on the station Monday June 14.

Early Monday June 14, the population of Muea in Buea subdivision, South West region of Cameroon were forced to go indoors as suspected separatist fighters invaded the area and opened fire in the streets.

Response from Defense and Security Forces according to reports from the region was almost immediate, increasing the tension in the locality.

In the course of the gun exchange, the fighters are said to have attacked the Muea 3rd Police District that is not far from the road.

They shattered screens and roofs and managed to touch two police officers who are said to be in a critical condition.

The fighters did not end at the gunshot level, they also set ablaze some cars at the Muea filing station.

The last time an attack was recorded at the Muea police station was in 2018 following another shootout between separatists and security forces.

An attempt to set the station ablaze was immediately foiled.

Another close attack on the station was recorded in 2016.