Cameroon: Suspected Amba fighters brandish weapons seized from soldiers

In a video circulating on social media, suspected separatist fighters are seen celebrating the confiscation of weapons belonging to Government security forces during an attack over the weekend in Galim, West region of Cameroon.

In the video, the characters identify themselves as members of the Ambazonian Restoration Forces in Ndop, Ngoketunjia Division of the North West region of Cameroon.

The weapons they brandish include; over thirty guns of different categories, dresses and bags of Police and military men, and motorcycle with the word “police” written on its tank.

According to a voice in the video, the above mentioned weapons were confiscated from security forces over the weekend.

According to a release from the Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, on Saturday March 7, 2020, separatist fighters attacked a police station and a gendarmerie brigade in Galim, Bamboutos Division of the West region of Cameroon.

According to this same release, during the attack, eight people were killed, including four civilians and four soldiers and several others wounded.

In the meantime, some reports hold that the weapons brandished could have been seized during the double attack in Galim.