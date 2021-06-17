Cameroon: Suspected Amba fighters kidnap six Divisional Delegates in restive SW

At least six Divisional Delegates of different Ministries serving in the Ndian Division of the troubled South West region of Cameroon have been abducted by gunmen believed to be separatist fighters who demand over 50 million FCFA for their release.

The abducted are the Divisional Delegates for Land Tenure, Housing and Urban Development, Water and Energy, Small and Medium sized Enterprises, Economy Planning and Regional Development and the Chief of Divisional service of Surveys

According to reports, these State officials were on a land demarcation mission in Ekondotiti when they were abducted by gunmen and taken to a nearby bush early Tuesday June 15.

Confirming news on the abduction of these officials, the Senior Divisional Officer for Ndian said he is in communication with one of the abducted Divisional Delegate who told him that they are held in two separate camps and that separatist fighters are demanding FCFA 28 million in one camp and over 32 million in another for their release.

Sources say families of the abducted personalities have decried the absence of adequate security for civil servants in these crisis-hit areas leading to their kidnap.

Some of them are said to have engaged in prayers while others are looking for means to raise the ransom demanded to rescue their relatives.

This is one of the most massive abduction for ransom carried out in the South West region since the Anglophone crisis went violent.