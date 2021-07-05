Cameroon: Suspected Amba fighters kill GCE examiner in restive Anglophone region

A physics teacher at Government Bilingual High School Kumba and GCE examiner, Max Dang Fuh is said to have been murdered by suspected separatist fighters last Thursday July 1 in his house in Kumba, Meme Division of the restive South West region of Cameroon.

According to reports, the suspected Amba fighters stormed Mr Fuh’s house in the Up Station neighbourhood of Kumba, tortured him and finally shit him before his wife and kids who watched helplessly.

Sources say the assailants knocked on his door that faithful Thursday evening and asked his kids to call for the father.

When they set eyes on him, the torture began. After killing him, the suspected Amba fighters went away.

It is still unknown why they committed the act but many say it is related to the over four-year-long armed conflict rocking the Anglophone regions.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Secondary Education, about 60 teachers have abandoned their duty posts in the restive South West region for a long time now and are currently out of the country in search for greener pastures.

Many of them are said to have ran away from the insecurity in the region which has cost the lives of some of their colleagues including that of Mr Fuh Max Dang.