Cameroon: Suspected Amba fighters kill two gendarmes in West region

Two gendarmes have been cruelly murdered in an attack by suspected separatist fighters at a control post in Zavion, a locality in Babadjou, Bamboutos Division in the West region of Cameroon, border region to troubled hit North West region.

According to the Governor of the West region, Awa Fonka Augustine, the attack took place early this Wednesday morning.

The separatist fighters are said to have left Santa in the North West region to commit the atrocity in West.

CNA says unidentified gunman putting on regular military uniform were seen descending the hills on a bike from Magha towards the Checkpoint at Zavion.

As they approached, the Gendarmes on duty thought they were their colleagues. The two gunmen then opened fire, killing two on the spot while one escaped with bullet wounds on him. He has not been found yet.

Governor Awa Fonka Augustine who rushed to the scene has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and called on the population to collaborate with security forces to end the now recurrent attacks of separatist fighters in the region.

“It is terrible and regrettable that despite all appeals for dialogue and reconciliation, people continue to spill blood of fellow Cameroonians…”

“I am appealing to the population of this region to collaborate with the forces of law and order to be able to put an end to this waste of human lives as well as work with the forces of law and order to bring peace to this region and elsewhere in Cameroon.” The West regional Governor said.

Separatists fighting for an independent State called Ambazonia in the two restive English-speaking regions of Cameroon have for some time now been launching sporadic attacks in the West region, which shares boundaries with one of these regions, the North West.