Cameroon: Suspected Ambazonia arms supplier nabbed in Ndu

Published on 24.01.2020 at 15h59 by JournalduCameroun

A man suspected of supplying weapons to Ambazonia separatist fighters has been apprehended in Ndu, Donga Mantung Dision, North West Region, sources say.

The supsect was arrested by security forces on Thursday as he was transporting amunition in a concealed container to an unknown destination.

A patrol team of elements of the Rapid Intervention Batallion circled him off before discovering the the items he was carrying.

He was immediately placed detention and investigations opened to trace the supply route of the weapons and amunition.