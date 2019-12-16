The residence of SDF Member of Parliament for Momo, Honourable Joseph Mbah Ndam was last night burnt down by unidentified persons, sources have said.

Sources say fire erupted late last night at his residence in Batibo, Momo division in the North West Region but residents were unable to put out the fire.

It is feared the fire was set on the house by suspected Ambazonia fighters who had warned the Member of Parliament against taking part in the upcoming Legislative elections.

The party’s decision to run for the upcoming elections seems has not gone down well with the separatist fighters who have decided to target all politicians in the area.

It should be recalled that several supporters of the SDF and CPDM are still in captivity for showing interest in the upcoming elections.