At least one person has been killed and several others abducted in Buea by suspected separatist fighters on Monday, April 13 2020, sources say.

According to eyewitness acoounts, the suspected separatists stormed the Bonakanda village in the outskirts of Buea, shooting to death a woman, Doris Kedze.

They equally kidnapped several persons among them a nursing mother whom they accuse of selling “Brasseries products”(beer from the French-backed Les Brasseries du Cameroun), which the fighters say has been banned in the North West and South West Regions.

According to a source close to one of the persons kidnapped, the abductors are demanding the sum of FCFA 5million as ransom.