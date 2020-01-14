Cameroon: Suspected Ambazonia fighters kill soldier in Muyuka

An element of the Rapid Intervention Batallion has been killed in Muyuka, South West Region of Cameroon by suspected Ambazonia separatist fighters.

The soldier, Minko Willy was reportedly killed on Monday night around a drinking spot where they armed men laid an ambush.

His colleague with who they were at the drinking spot was severely injured and has been transported to Douala for treatment.

The two soldiers were said to be guarding the residence of a top administrative official in Muyuka when they stepped out to take a drink before they were attacked.

Muyuka has been a hotbed of the armed conflict in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon as several residents have fled their homes for safer locations.