Cameroon: Suspected Ambazonia fighters open fire on civilian van in SW region

At least six workers of Source du pays have been reportedly injured in an attack on their personnel transport vehicle by suspected Ambazonia fighters in Ekona, a locality near Muyuka, Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon, sources have said.

According to reports from the region, separatist fighters opened fire on the vehicle transporting some personnel of Source du pays who were on their way to work early this Thursday morning in Ekona, in Muyuka subdivision.

Sources say though the vehicle was guarded by a military van, six personnel of the water-producing company were wounded in the process, three (all girls) amongst whom are reported to be in critical conditions.

Some unofficial sources have it that “Ambazonia fighters attacked the convoy due to the presence of the military.

The victims are currently undergoing treatment in Buea hospital.