Cameroon: Suspected Boko Haram insurgents kill three in Makoulahe, FN region

Three people are reported to have died and one seriously injured in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents Monday May 11 in the locality of Makoulahe in Mora, Mayo Sava Division of the Far North region of Cameroon.

According to the Publisher of the weekly newspaper l’Oeil du Sahel, Guibai Gatama, Monday May 11, Boko Haram insurgents stormed the locality of Makoulahe in the Mayo Sava Division of the Far North region of Cameroon.

They reportedly launched an attack in that locality, killing three civilians and leaving another one seriously injured.

For now, no official statement has been made concerning this attack which comes days after the region confirmed Coronavirus cases.

Boko Haram attacks have been recurrent in the region in the past months.

Reports say elites of the Mayo Sava Division have put in place a fund raising initiative to support victims of Boko Haram attacks who now have to grapple with the consequences of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.