Cameroon: Suspected Boko Haram insurgents strike, a dozen killed

Published on 11.06.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

A dozen people, including civilians and military personnel, have been killed in the Far North of Cameroon in two separate attacks blamed on the militant sect Boko Haram, APA learned on Tuesday.The first raid in Darak, a locality in the Lake Chad area, targeted a military column in an outpost manned by soldiers of the Joint Multinational Force (MFF).

The defense forces repulsed the raid by neutralizing some 20 suspected jihadists.

The second offensive in the Kolofata district targeted mainly civilians.

Boko Haram’s deadly raids have intensified in recent days, especially in the border towns of Kolofata and Nguetchewe near Chad and Nigeria.