Cameroon: Suspected child kidnapper arrested in Yaounde

A man in his thirties suspected of kidnapping children has fallen in the dragnet of police officers in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon.

The man whose name we got as Yannick Olinga was arrested last December 28 by elements of the 3rd Gendarmerie Brigade in Yaounde after a failed attempt to take away three children in the Anguissa neighbourhood.

According to Police Commissioner Sany Nguen as reported by Cameroon tribune, the suspect abducted a five-year-old in the Anguissa neighbourhood whom he locked up in a hotel room.

Unfortunately for him, the urge to take away more victims in the same neighbourhood will lead to his doom.

Yannick is said to have recruited a street child for help, given him some coins to buy sweets to attract his prey.

The latter succeeded in sweetening three kids at Descente Jean Paul Akono but was stopped by a lady who recognized the children and alerted the population when he was unable to explain where he was going with them.

The street child according to Cameroon tribune was saved from mob justice and taken to the police station where he confessed.

Police Commissioner Sany Nguen says that same day, investigations led to the arrest of Yannick Olinga at about 9pm at the Nkoldongo neighbourhood.

On him was found keys to the hotel room where his first victim was locked up.

The child was taken back to his family after which Yannick confessed to have to have been kidnapping children for money.

The street boy who helped him was handed to Social Affairs meanwhile Yannick will be brought before the Office of the Public Prosecutor in the following days.