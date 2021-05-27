Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Suspected kidnappers arested in North region

Published on 27.05.2021 at 08h25 by JournalduCameroun

(c) copyright

As part of the fifth phase of the “ADANO” operation, elements of the Garoua III Gendarmerie Brigade last weekend organised raids in the locality of Ngong and other neighbourhoods of the Lagdo subdivision.

The operation was aimed at cracking down on trafficking of various kinds, hostage takings as well as theft of cattle.

The operation successfully led to the arrest of several suspects including one alleged kidnapper who happens to be a member of an armed group of six individuals who had succeeded in kidnapping ten hostages and collecting over ten millions CFA Francs from the victims these last two months.

Two alleged accomplices of the alleged kidnappers and cattle rustlers, an alleged motorcycle thief and a suspected cannabis dealer were equally arrested. A large quantity of cannabis and a herd of 80 cows stolen and military items were also recovered during the operation that lasted for about two days.

The investigation opened to arrest the other accomplices is going on in this Gendarmerie Unit.

